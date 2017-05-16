Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Unions, projects & costs

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 8:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Recent letters have promoted getting rid of project labor agreements. They are insisted on by labor unions to promulgate union contracts. They are costlier than non-union contracts. The argument is that union contractors are better skilled because they are better paid.

Government buys it. Not necessarily so. I'm talking about the state. Unions also mean money and votes. Government is afraid to ruffle union feathers, so we pay more.

But that's not all of it. Maryland and other states award one contract for a construction project. The general contractor hires other trades. In Pennsylvania, they award four to six contracts because the unions have duped the local governments into thinking that must be cheaper.

But it's not. You have to look at the total project cost, including change orders and claims. This is how government agencies hide the true costs of projects. They report these costs separate from the project totals. Some jurisdictions may be different, but doubtful.

I was a director in local and state agencies in Maryland. I rewrote the Montgomery County, Md., procurement regulations. I managed over $1 billion in construction with less than 2 percent in changes.

Thomas S. Abraham

Unity

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.