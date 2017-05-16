Unions, projects & costs

Recent letters have promoted getting rid of project labor agreements. They are insisted on by labor unions to promulgate union contracts. They are costlier than non-union contracts. The argument is that union contractors are better skilled because they are better paid.

Government buys it. Not necessarily so. I'm talking about the state. Unions also mean money and votes. Government is afraid to ruffle union feathers, so we pay more.

But that's not all of it. Maryland and other states award one contract for a construction project. The general contractor hires other trades. In Pennsylvania, they award four to six contracts because the unions have duped the local governments into thinking that must be cheaper.

But it's not. You have to look at the total project cost, including change orders and claims. This is how government agencies hide the true costs of projects. They report these costs separate from the project totals. Some jurisdictions may be different, but doubtful.

I was a director in local and state agencies in Maryland. I rewrote the Montgomery County, Md., procurement regulations. I managed over $1 billion in construction with less than 2 percent in changes.

