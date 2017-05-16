Fracked gas health boon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent letter claims “it's critical that we act today to preserve the health of our communities” by protecting them from air pollution from fracking ( “Fracking vs. health” ). But the author neglects to mention that increased natural gas use made possible by fracking is the top reason Pennsylvania and the rest of the United States have experienced dramatic declines in air pollution, proving to be a boon to public health.

This is something Energy In Depth covered in our recent “Compendium of Studies Demonstrating the Safety and Health Benefits of Fracking.” The report includes dozens of studies that show fracking is protective of public health and has also contributed to significant benefits in terms of improved air quality.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has stated numerous times that air quality continues to improve in the commonwealth, and Pennsylvania Department of Health data show asthma hospitalization rates have dropped significantly since the first Marcellus well was drilled.

The letter author's primary concern seems to be with methane leakage. Environmental Protection Agency data show methane emissions from natural gas systems have fallen 15 percent since 1990, while U.S. natural gas production has increased 70 percent and the economy has grown 75 percent over the same period.

Despite activists' efforts to mislead the public with claims that fracking harms health, reputable data confirm shale development is directly connected to health benefits, while also driving greenhouse gas emissions to 25-year lows and providing much-needed economic growth.

Nicole Jacobs

Hughesville

The writer is Pennsylvania director for Energy In Depth (energyindepth.org).