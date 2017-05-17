Medicaid & state budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The General Assembly's nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office released a report on the anticipated state budget deficit over the next two years. It's not pretty, anticipating a $3 billion shortfall. One of the major expenditures is the Medicaid program, accounting for nearly 23 percent of all spending.

Of that, long-term care services primarily for older adults account for 21 percent. That cost is going to go up, since the over-85 population is the fastest growing segment in Pennsylvania — increasing at 10 times the rate of all other segments.

These costs will continue to be an anchor on our state budget, but we believe there's a way to slow the rate of budget increases in caring for older adults. The good news: Consumers would benefit.

If a person with limited financial means needs around-the-clock assistance and does not have community supports to be cared for at home, the only option is to qualify for Medicaid and be placed in a nursing facility.

That person could be cared for in an assisted living facility for half the cost, but Pennsylvania doesn't include assisted living in the Medicaid program.

We conservatively estimate the state government could save nearly $100 million or more annually if people could access assisted living instead of inappropriately being placed in nursing facilities.

Including assisted living in Pennsylvania's Medicaid program helps consumers, their loved ones and taxpayers. It's time to make assisted living an option for low-income citizens who need full-time services.

Ron Barth

Mechanicsburg

The writer is president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, an association of not-for-profit senior services (leadingagepa.org).