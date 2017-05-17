Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Medicaid & state budget

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

The General Assembly's nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office released a report on the anticipated state budget deficit over the next two years. It's not pretty, anticipating a $3 billion shortfall. One of the major expenditures is the Medicaid program, accounting for nearly 23 percent of all spending.

Of that, long-term care services primarily for older adults account for 21 percent. That cost is going to go up, since the over-85 population is the fastest growing segment in Pennsylvania — increasing at 10 times the rate of all other segments.

These costs will continue to be an anchor on our state budget, but we believe there's a way to slow the rate of budget increases in caring for older adults. The good news: Consumers would benefit.

If a person with limited financial means needs around-the-clock assistance and does not have community supports to be cared for at home, the only option is to qualify for Medicaid and be placed in a nursing facility.

That person could be cared for in an assisted living facility for half the cost, but Pennsylvania doesn't include assisted living in the Medicaid program.

We conservatively estimate the state government could save nearly $100 million or more annually if people could access assisted living instead of inappropriately being placed in nursing facilities.

Including assisted living in Pennsylvania's Medicaid program helps consumers, their loved ones and taxpayers. It's time to make assisted living an option for low-income citizens who need full-time services.

Ron Barth

Mechanicsburg

The writer is president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, an association of not-for-profit senior services (leadingagepa.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.