Letters to the Editor

The real illegal immigrant culprits

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In response to Michael Contes' letter, “Trump upholds the laws on immigration” : New Kensington police (all police) need citizens who will report crime and inform on the perpetrators.

A lot of the violence in New Kensington is drug-related, mostly having to do with collection of debts.

Some of the people who live here are newcomers to this country. If you strictly enforce the immigration laws, are they more likely to come forward with information or less likely?

Of course, people involved in drugs in this area for the most part are native born Americans just trying to make a living. If they inform on their associates, the police can't protect them from retaliation, so they remain silent.

Immigrants take jobs from Americans, it's true; but the real culprits are the enablers of this wave of immigration — corporations that don't want to hire more costly American workers. They ask Congress and the president to give them H-1B visas claiming the American pool of workers is not able to or unwilling to work at the price they, the corporations, set.

Simon P. Solar

New Kensington

