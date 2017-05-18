Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

WHSD: Uniformity, not unity

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Recently, a letter was sent to residents of the Woodland Hills School District by high school Principal Kevin Murray, calling for unity within the district. The question is: Do you want unity or uniformity?

There is a difference. Unity is “oneness of mind, as among a number of persons.” Uniformity is “a condition where everything is homogeneous or unvarying” and suggests “a lack of diversity or variation.”

Murray has not called for unity, but uniformity — to go along with the program, to sit back and “let sleeping dogs lie.” This will no longer be the case. Until we are invited to the table and Murray listens objectively to our concerns, Murray is expecting uniformity, keeping the status quo.

Until full responsibility for his actions is admitted and he does the responsible thing, the district will expect uniformity, not unity. As a principal and a football coach, he should know that he cannot expect young men to exhibit self-control if he cannot control his own actions and emotions.

No, we will not sit back and accept things as they are. Too often, the African-American community has been expected to passively accept what this school district and this nation has offered. No longer. The climate of this nation demands of us not to wait, but to take our seat at the table.

The voice of the African-American community will not be silenced, whether at school board meetings or in voting booths. Justice will roll down like water, and righteousness as a mighty stream.

The Rev. Dr. Richard W. Wingfield

Braddock

The writer is pastor of Unity Baptist Church, Braddock, and president of the Greater Braddock Ministerial Association.

