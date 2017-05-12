Balla for New Kensington Council
It's time for a change in New Kensington.
The continued spike in crime rates has left a lasting imprint on our city. More and more people are moving out of our town. Crime is one of the biggest challenges facing our community.
In order to move forward as a safe and prosperous city, we must come together and find real solutions to our crime problems.
Ron C. Balla has shown how to bring the community together. His efforts in the “Give Crime the Boot” rally to honor businessman Gene Montemurro at Gene's Shoe Service is a great example of his ability to bring about positive change in New Kensington.
His latest effort to recognize law enforcement officers with the creation of the Gene Montemurro Police Service Award also is a great indication of his continued passion to turn negatives into positive community efforts.
Support Balla for New Kensington City Council on Tuesday. It's time for a change.
Anthony Mandak
New Kensington