Where do you stand?
Updated 49 minutes ago
Recent letters have produced two opposing perspectives on our new president.
Left: We don't like what he says.
Right: We like what he does.
Left: Building up the military is threatening.
Right: A strong military is a deterrent to war.
Left: Trump's a flip-flopper.
Right: Trump's flexibility shows his ability to adjust to changing options and global situations.
Left: He's draining the Treasury.
Right: His reduced tax rates that allow earners keep more of their own money will grow our economy and create jobs.
Left: He's a bigot and hates Muslims and Mexicans.
Right: He knows we are in a difficult, dangerous time, and preventing harm to our nation from drugs, gangs, criminals and terrorists is job Number 1.
Left: Government-sponsored health insurance is a right for all.
Right: We favor private, tax-advantaged health savings plans while still offering a safety net for those in need.
Left: He's getting us into another war.
Right: We believe selective military strikes, as advised by our military leaders, can prevent an escalation of global aggression.
Ron Raymond
Buffalo Township