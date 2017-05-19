Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recent letters have produced two opposing perspectives on our new president.

Left: We don't like what he says.

Right: We like what he does.

Left: Building up the military is threatening.

Right: A strong military is a deterrent to war.

Left: Trump's a flip-flopper.

Right: Trump's flexibility shows his ability to adjust to changing options and global situations.

Left: He's draining the Treasury.

Right: His reduced tax rates that allow earners keep more of their own money will grow our economy and create jobs.

Left: He's a bigot and hates Muslims and Mexicans.

Right: He knows we are in a difficult, dangerous time, and preventing harm to our nation from drugs, gangs, criminals and terrorists is job Number 1.

Left: Government-sponsored health insurance is a right for all.

Right: We favor private, tax-advantaged health savings plans while still offering a safety net for those in need.

Left: He's getting us into another war.

Right: We believe selective military strikes, as advised by our military leaders, can prevent an escalation of global aggression.

Where do you stand?

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township