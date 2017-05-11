Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Making Trump great again

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Make America great again. That was Donald Trump's campaign slogan. But for whom?

His Mar-a-Lago property in Florida is great because he spends an estimated $3 million in tax dollars every time he goes there to play golf.

And don't forget what he charges the government when he brings foreign dignitaries down for dinner and the greatest chocolate cake in the world.

The local police force could go bankrupt providing extra security, but hey, once he gets his big tax cut for all the wealthy members of his club, I'm sure they will trickle down some of their tax savings to the little people, right?

His secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, is spending $1 million extra per month for federal marshals to protect her from the people affected by her plans to cut funding for public education. Never mind that the Department of Education has security personnel that provided protection for previous secretaries.

We don't need funding for Title I. Who needs extra teachers for elementary education, smaller classes and teacher education? Let them eat that great chocolate cake.

If anybody remembers the tax cuts for the wealthy that Ronald Reagan said he would trickle down to the little people in the '80s, they will remember that the rich got richer.

Polls show that 96 percent of the people who voted for Trump would do so again. I believe it was P.T. Barnum who said, “There's a sucker born every minute.” Isn't that great?

Joe Palumbo

Arnold

