What was & could be in New Ken

I enjoyed reading “ Study in contrasts: Photographer compares New Kensington's heyday, present. ”

Born in 1934 and a New Kensington resident my entire life, I can relate to everything Aaron Sluka of New Kensington wrote about our town, the most prestigious area many years ago.

I remember Hart's Department Store, Silverman's, Fisher's, Isaly's, Siegal's, G.C. Murphy, the Kenmar Hotel, Audrey Ann Studios School of Dance, where I took lessons, and of course Alcoa, where I was hired as a secretary in 1952.

I remember when the streets were bustling and cars were lined up bumper to bumper on Saturday nights, when many store employees were being picked up by their families to go home. I remember buses going up and down Fourth and Fifth avenues.

I remember when the Dattola Theatre opened. My sister and I were two of the children who lined up on Sunday afternoons to see Abbott and Costello movies. In later years, my two daughters worked there in the box office.

When I walk down Fifth Avenue now, I find it so depressing, and the memories haunt me.

I commend Mr. Sluka for his dedication to his art and our city, and his tremendous enthusiasm to get people to think about where the city could go from here. I hope it is to the top, where it belongs.

Gloria Wiles

New Kensington