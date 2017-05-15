Closed primary decried
No doubt this letter will not be well-received by those in the major-party leadership positions, but I've been asking one particular question since I was 18 years old and just starting to vote, and that is: Why does Pennsylvania still have a closed primary election?
If you're a Republican or Democrat, that's fine, but what about those who claim no party affiliation? Do these folks have nothing to say in a primary election cycle? Talk about disenfranchised voters.
While there have been several viable third-party candidates in the past, none really got off the ground because of the flawed primary system.
It may seem arrogant, but it appears that party leaders on both sides are telling the Libertarians, the Constitutionalists and the independents that you have a voice in our processes, but only when we say that you do.
Well, in this individual's never-to-be-humble opinion — that's wrong.
David J. Bowie
Elizabethtown