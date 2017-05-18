Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Clean water vs. pruned trees?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

At the Brackenridge council meeting on May 4, citizens protested the proposed addition of chloramines to the water supply to treat trihalomethanes ( “Some Brackenridge residents say no to chloramines in public water” ).

Evidence was provided that chloramine and its byproducts are shown to adversely affect every body system in both humans and animals. They produce numerous symptoms and illnesses, leading to death in many animal species and exposing humans to substances identified as causing cancer.

Chloramines also cause a leeching of lead from solder that was used in plumbing practices until 1988, allowing for potential lead poisoning.

The use of chloramine in the Washington, D.C. area resulted in a quick rise in lead levels to 3,200 times greater than safe amounts, leading to a $250 million lawsuit.

Cincinnati, Ohio has been successfully utilizing granulated activated carbon filters, the proven safest filtration system for lowering trihalomethane concentrations, since 1988.

The citizens of Hannibal, Mo., just won a ballot vote in April that will require their water authority to remove chloramines from their water system.

Brackenridge's water authority representative indicated that the cost of carbon filters for Brackenridge would be $6,000 every two years, an amount that council deemed too expensive. A half-hour later, in that same meeting, approval was given for $6,000 to trim trees in Brackenridge Park.

Council is therefore saying to those of us who utilize their water that our health and lives, and those of our loved ones and pets, and animals, are of less value than pruned trees. How did we all come to matter so little to them?

Susan Kristine

Brackenridge

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.