Clean water vs. pruned trees?

At the Brackenridge council meeting on May 4, citizens protested the proposed addition of chloramines to the water supply to treat trihalomethanes ( “Some Brackenridge residents say no to chloramines in public water” ).

Evidence was provided that chloramine and its byproducts are shown to adversely affect every body system in both humans and animals. They produce numerous symptoms and illnesses, leading to death in many animal species and exposing humans to substances identified as causing cancer.

Chloramines also cause a leeching of lead from solder that was used in plumbing practices until 1988, allowing for potential lead poisoning.

The use of chloramine in the Washington, D.C. area resulted in a quick rise in lead levels to 3,200 times greater than safe amounts, leading to a $250 million lawsuit.

Cincinnati, Ohio has been successfully utilizing granulated activated carbon filters, the proven safest filtration system for lowering trihalomethane concentrations, since 1988.

The citizens of Hannibal, Mo., just won a ballot vote in April that will require their water authority to remove chloramines from their water system.

Brackenridge's water authority representative indicated that the cost of carbon filters for Brackenridge would be $6,000 every two years, an amount that council deemed too expensive. A half-hour later, in that same meeting, approval was given for $6,000 to trim trees in Brackenridge Park.

Council is therefore saying to those of us who utilize their water that our health and lives, and those of our loved ones and pets, and animals, are of less value than pruned trees. How did we all come to matter so little to them?

Susan Kristine

Brackenridge