Letters to the Editor

Fox News cult

Letter to the Editor | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Fox News is a cult that has captivated our citizenry and thus elected a flim-flam artist to the presidency.

Cult members typically believe that they are the only ones who are correct and that the rest of the world simply doesn't understand their philosophy. Cult members often reject social norms to the point of alienation. When I listen to people who exclusively watch Fox News, I am astounded by the parroted talking points. The people who voted for Donald Trump believe they are thinking independently; however, they only repeat the cult mantra.

When confronted with this idea, Fox News cult members argue vehemently that we are the ones who are brainwashed, which is somewhat comical.

It is my belief that if you want to educate yourself on world affairs, politics and the like, you need multiple sources of information that offer all sides to an argument, not just the one that feeds your cult mentality. This idea of only one news source is nothing short of demagoguery.

Wake up, people.

Dawn McBride

McKeesport

