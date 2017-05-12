Sounding off: Woodland Hills failing the future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I have fond memories of Churchill Area High School, and remember the resentment of merging the school into the then-newly created Woodland Hills School District.

It was a good school; art, poetry, history — all I needed for that next step in my life. The class of 1970 was very family-oriented, driven to community service. My father was an auxiliary police officer for 33 years — with no pay. He was happy to help this community and school, something I'm quite proud of to this day.

But now, on Facebook and blogs, I see a different image of Woodland Hills, one of racism and alleged assault by a police officer on a 14-year-old boy (“Videos show altercations between Churchill cop, Woodland Hills students,” May 3 and TribLIVE). Then I find out this officer has a troubled past, and a principal has failed his students, the future of this country.

This child will never forget this day, or the way a white officer treated a black child.

I can't think of what was going through Officer Steve Shaulis' mind at the time, nor can I explain why Principal Kevin Murray kept him in this position. He's not fit to wear the uniform that so many gave honor to.

My hope for Woodland Hills is that both of these men are fired, and somehow the child finds a path to forgiveness and does not carry this anger any longer. This child is our future.

John Patrick Naughton

New York City

Friday, May 12

Do away with PLAs

Competition drives down costs, and project labor agreements increase costs. That's what we learn from Rich Cholodofsky's article “Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement” (April 20 and TribLIVE).

Westmoreland County needs to end this cronyist law and increase competition for taxpayer-funded construction projects. It is unfair to Tresco Paving Corp., which has provided quality paving projects for Westmoreland County for over 10 years, and to taxpayers, who are now paying more money than can be justified.

Some politicians try to justify project labor agreements by claiming that they reduce costs by dictating the terms of service. Hogwash. The Beacon Hill Institute has reported that project labor agreements drive up public construction costs by 12 to 18 percent.

When government dictates the terms of service, special interests win and taxpayers lose. It's time for Westmoreland County to scrap the project labor agreement and let all construction companies compete for taxpayer dollars.

Richard M. Seiler

Murrysville

• • •

In high school economics, we learned that competition lowers costs. But Rich Cholodofsky's article “Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement” (April 20 and TribLIVE) shows that some of our county commissioners missed that class.

Project labor agreements are not proven to increase quality workmanship. But they do unfairly hurt local businesses and increase taxpayer costs. These agreements would be equivalent to telling entrepreneurs how to build the next smartphone.

We don't get quality products and low costs by setting arbitrary rules for innovation but by welcoming anyone to compete.

When companies compete for you and me, we get the iPhone 6. When companies compete for taxpayer projects, we get our roads paved at lower costs. When our county limits competition, some local companies unfairly lose and taxpayers pay more.

Could someone send an economics professor to the next county commissioners meeting?

Joyce A. Kromer

Irwin

Sunday, May 7

Vet: Honor worth 50-year wait

On April 29, I had the privilege to take part in an Honor Flight Network trip for veterans to Washington, D.C.

I didn't know what to expect, except that it would be a very long day, but it became the shortest day of my life, one that I didn't want to end.

I was among a group of 40 veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars who were truly given a hero's welcome that words cannot describe. We visited all the veterans' memorials, where there were thousands of young adults thanking us and shaking our hands.

I'm sure all the veterans were not only proud to see so many young adults who recognized our service to our country, but also how many families came to show their respect.

I want to thank the Honor Flight Network's Pittsburgh branch, as well as my family and friends old and new for the “mail call.” There was not a dry eye when we received our mail; 40 veterans truly had a moment of silence.

I also want to thank the students at Moniteau Junior-Senior High School in Butler County for giving every veteran a special “mail call.” The teachers should be proud of the letters their students wrote. You gave me a day I will never forget.

This honor was 50 years in the making and was worth the wait.

Roy Noel

Greensburg

The writer is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Monday, May 8

Laurel Highlands endangered

With the state Department of Environmental Protection's recent permit, currently under appeal, for LCT Energy's operations in Donegal and Saltlick townships (“LCT Energy: Appeal of coal mine's approval puts fund for 2 townships in jeopardy,” Feb. 13 and TribLIVE), the Laurel Highlands are endangered due to the damaging effect of the deep coal mine on the streams and fish, along with the noise pollution from the potentially dangerous estimated 225 daily round trips of coal trucks along Route 31 in Donegal, as well as machinery and blasting in the areas of the mine.

How can this newspaper tout the value of tourism in the Laurel Highlands (“Cultural tourism on the rise in Westmoreland County, Laurel Highlands,” April 2 and TribLIVE) and the great fishing available (“Trout season in Western Pennsylvania stocked with tradition,” April 16 and TribLIVE), yet not question why this precious resource can be so easily squandered without a protest from our elected county and municipal officials who must represent the interests of all residents, not just a company trying to make a profit?

How can our state fund water reclamation projects on one hand while orange water still flows into our rivers from mines of 100 years ago? And then allow mine permits without forcing companies to fund their own water reclamation projects? Should there be an escrow account set aside by the company for potentially ruining the water supply of local residents?

We hope that this newspaper stimulates open discussion among our government, citizens and LCT Energy to protect not only our environment, but the water supply and beauty of the Laurel Highlands.

Edgar & Joy Boone

North Huntingdon

The writers are physicians.

Tuesday, May 9

Immigrants meet needs

I was never so proud to be a citizen of the United States as I was on May 3, having attended the naturalization ceremony for 16 new citizens of our country at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg (“‘Welcome home,' 16 new U.S. citizens told at naturalization ceremony in Greensburg,” May 4 and TribLIVE).

The 16 people taking the oath of allegiance to our country came from 16 different countries, including India, Australia, Taiwan and Pakistan. Those attending can assure you that there were no “bad hombres” among them.

The ceremony pointed out to me the counterproductive and shortsighted immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Census demographics show that people over age 50 make up 45 percent of Westmoreland County's population; only 32 percent are under 30. Last year, the county lost 2 percent of its population because there were more deaths than births.

As this process continues, the county will continue to lose population needed to uphold the tax base and workforce. Without an influx of new blood, the county will atrophy and die.

A healthy increase of immigrants is the most obvious resolution to this problem. This applies to the majority of counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

How ironic that President Trump is closing the door in the faces of those very people who are needed to become residents of our counties and to provide the labor force to keep those counties healthy and vital.

Tom Severin

Connellsville

Wednesday, May 10

Preserve state schools

I attended California University of Pennsylvania out of convenience at first — and out of thrill and passion later.

In 2004, I moved to Washington County and needed to continue my college education, which led me to Cal U.

At first, I had a lackluster attitude toward school. Then I took a course that showed me my direction and through which I met a kindred spirit and my mentor.

In Cal U's art program, I grew as an artist, student and person. I honed my skills as an artist and marketer, learning to not only make but to sell my art and to survive in the real world.

I am now an internationally known artist and photographer with a graduate degree in marketing, and I used both degrees as a community college faculty member. I speak regularly to my mentor and former professor.

Cal U was the perfect school to help me grow. Having a State System of Higher Education school nearby allows people to earn university degrees from educators who care about their lives and aspirations.

Pennsylvania must preserve such opportunities for high-quality, affordable education for generations to come.

Catherine Kelly

Dingmans Ferry

Thursday, May 11

Builders welcome

Regarding the Tribune-Review's front-page headline “Living the American Dream” (“‘Welcome home,' 16 new U.S. citizens told at naturalization ceremony in Greensburg,” May 4 and TribLIVE): Congratulations to those 16 new citizens. Welcome to America.

The headline would have been a little more accurate if it read, “Welcome, help us continue building the dream we want to live.”

Americans welcome the builders and makers; not so much the takers.

Come here if you want to participate in adding a few more bricks to the building, or designing the building, or maintaining the building or financing the building.

Don't come here if you only want to live in the building and have someone else do the work for you.

So, congratulations again to those 16 new citizens.

Welcome to America.

Here's a brick.

Don Carrera

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

Saturday, May 13