Taxpayers, county, workers gain

Recent letter-writers disagree with the project labor agreement (PLA) between Westmoreland County and the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council. Terms such as “bid rigging,” “unfair” and “costly” were used to describe this agreement.

I and many others agree with these types of agreements because we are educated on the benefits they provide for the end user — in this case, the Westmoreland County taxpayer.

With a PLA, the county is looking to improve the local economy: Workers making a family-sustaining wage can reinvest in it by spending money on luxuries after monthly bills are paid.

The PLA protects workers by ensuring that contractors provide workers' compensation insurance, health insurance, retirement plans and safety training.

It also provides the county with a highly skilled, well-trained and drug-free workforce, which is important for timely completion of the project at or under budget.

Many open-shop contractors try to skirt these provisions by paying workers a substandard wage or not offering benefits because they claim workers are part-time, which makes them less expensive in the bidding process. This is unfair to the employee trying to raise a family and to the local economy.

Contractors should have proof that these benefits are being provided so they can bid future projects. Do right for the employee who is working hard to make your company successful.

I applaud the county for protecting workers' rights while investing in the economy by utilizing a PLA.

Tim Custer

Hempfield

The writer is business manager for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354.