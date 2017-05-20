The Democratic Party has become the Chicken Little Party. Every Republican plan or Trump action is an attempt to kill the poor, destroy the middle class or plunge us into World War III.

Each night, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or some other talking head describes the latest “constitutional crisis” and turns a molehill into a mountain, or Watergate.

I suppose if you're in a party that has no ideas and no vision for the future, and is losing the support of even those it has enslaved with government programs, fear mongering, division, calls for special prosecutors and hyperbole are your fall-back positions.

What would the Democrats do if there was a real crisis? Perhaps a U.S. embassy is attacked and the ambassador killed?

Maybe the secretary of State keeps a computer server with classified information in the basement, or makes a deal with the Russians to give them access to 20 percent of the United States' uranium for a donation to a foundation, or U.S. citizens are killed by drug cartels with weapons supplied by the U.S. government.

I'm sure Schumer, Pelosi, et al., would be calling for an independent counsel to get to the bottom of these issues, and I'm sure the Washington press corps would be diligently reporting on these events as “bigger than Watergate.” Maybe.

John Gregory Parks

McKeesport