Letters to the Editor

Unpersuasive on climate

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The editorial “Another climate change canard: Warmed-over PR” would have been more persuasive with a wider and more timely perspective.

Today, it is impossible to find any organization in the world representing active scientists doing current research published in peer-reviewed journals that rejects the connection between human-caused carbon dioxide and climate change. But major organizations in other disciplines have joined the call for policy action, such as the National League of Cities, the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Civil Engineers, among many others.

In March, the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, representing more than half of the nation's doctors, called on health care professionals to save lives by advocating for climate change policy action.

In the business world, corporate giants are committing to serious reductions in their operational emissions — companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Walmart, Target, Nike, Apple, Google, Ford, GM, General Mills, Cargill, Kellogg's, Mars and Unilever.

On Jan. 12, Ceres.org published a letter to President-elect Trump titled “630 Companies and Investors Tell Washington: Continue Accelerating the Low-Carbon Economy.” Letter signatories, including DuPont, Monsanto, Johnson & Johnson, Campbell Soup and Hewlitt-Packard, are all on board with the scientists.

Michael Segor

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

