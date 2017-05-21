Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Duped on climate

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

P.T. Barnum was correct: There is a sucker born every minute. Example: everyone duped by the climate-change “nuts.”

In response to Katie Yates' letter “Better options, please” : Yes, Ms. Yates, the Trump team understands scientific facts. Reality, however, belies the claim of scientific data substantiating dire predictions of the climate-changers. They have no scientific proof, only computer models whose results they manipulate to fit their disgustingly false narrative.

If I'm wrong, please shed light on the following:

1. If climate change is settled science, produce the graphs that can tell us what the temperature should be at any given location at any given time.

2. The planet has gone through several ice ages over time, which begs the question: How was recovery from these events possible?

Keep in mind the warming required did not depend on one drop of fossil fuel being expended, nor was cow flatulence the catalyst. No, it was none of the above. What, then, is the answer? God.

The planet takes care of itself. How arrogant of man to think he can destroy the work of the creator.

Weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, snowstorms, droughts, etc., happen at the will of the creator for the sole purpose of taking care of our collective habitat. However, that does not absolve us of our obligation to keep the planet clean and wholesome.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe

