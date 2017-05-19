Passing along bias

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Tuesday, the Trib picked up a piece from The Washington Post and ran it as a lead story on Page 1 ( “Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians” ).

The Washington Post is often biased toward liberal opinion, but usually fairly reliable with respect to honesty in reporting.

In this story, however, its “honesty” is highly suspect: It printed rather damning accusations, including the story's lead, that “President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador ... .”

Its source of this serious accusation? “Current and former U.S. officials” who are quoted throughout the piece but never identified in the article by name.

The Trib then goes on to further demonstrate poor judgment by adding a Page 2, bold-faced headline to the continuation of the story: “Official: President ‘reckless'”.

In these times when journalism has become untrustworthy so far as honesty is concerned, to reproduce such malicious accusations by unnamed people only helps to further public mistrust.

Shame on the Trib for stooping so low as to pass along — and even embellish — dishonest reporting.

Ed Collins

West Newton