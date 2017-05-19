Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Amendment prospects

Letter to the Editor | Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

I read a Fox News article on the possibility of using Article V of the Constitution to push for a constitutional convention to add an amendment.

The news article included quotes from Mike Levine, the popular conservative radio talk show host, and former Republican Sen. Tom Coburn. They supported these “core Republican principles”:

• Requiring a balanced budget

• Reducing the federal regulatory burden on the states

• Restoring state sovereignty by eliminating federal mandates and grants

• And allowing the states to override Supreme Court decisions, federal laws and regulations by a two-thirds vote.

The article states that since 32 states are under Republican control, the possibility is within reach.

However, the first principle will never pass because in times of war, the government should be allowed to go into debt.

The other three principles listed have to do with regulations and general government overreach. To remove these completely is extremely unlikely.

The most important Article V amendment anyone should consider should involve term limits for Congress. This amendment would drain the swamp, take the money out of Washington and reduce the power Washington craves.

It would also bring in new blood, fresh ideas and people excited to involve themselves in true public service who listen to their constituents and who are not handcuffed to a political party.

Rich Patton

Franklin Township,

Beaver County

