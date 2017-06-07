Harmar shouldn't play favorites
Updated 6 hours ago
Regarding the May 20 article “Harmar Township looking into removal of signs,” which referenced me as the questioner at the township meeting: Not only were my signs, along with those of others, put into the township dumpster, but some current supervisors' signs were not. They were set aside at the Harmar garage for future use.
When it comes to freedom of speech, the government should not play favorites. Why were some campaign signs tossed and others were not?
When I served as a Harmar Township supervisor for nine years, we were told the township public works department could not pick up litter on Route 28 because it is a state-owned road and it would be hazardous for our crew to clean up debris.
My hope is that the township no longer considers this a problem and Route 28 in Harmar Township will look great from now on — free of any litter. Our residents should expect it.
Linda H. Slomer
Harmar