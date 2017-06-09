Hate hinders manufacturing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most Democrats, many Republicans, millions of people and most of the media thought Hillary Clinton without a doubt was going to win the presidency, and most of them wanted her to win. They were shocked when Clinton lost and were angry because she won the popular vote.

Since many Republicans make a good living working in government, they do not like President Trump wanting to shrink government. Since many Republicans thought Clinton was going to win, they were satisfied to lose and live with it. Many Republicans were planning how to work with Clinton.

Most Democrats are obstructive to all of Trump's programs, good or bad, because of their hate.

Another reason for the hatred of Trump is that he does not want to be politically correct; he speaks his mind, not like many politicians.

The growth of manufacturing, including education and support, is being hampered by this hate.

Dave Bastl

Manor

The writer is chairman of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.