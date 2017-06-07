Bucks at what cost?

So now we have the state Senate advancing a bill that will allow online gambling ( “Pennsylvania Senate OKs internet play for casinos, lottery” ). When is this going to end?

The government is so broke, mostly due to decades of unrealistic public-sector union pension promises that are unsustainable, that it is continually looking for new tax-revenue sources, including marijuana sales, selling communist Cuban rum in state stores and new cigarette taxes.

Being a libertarian, I think citizens should be able to buy/consume anything they want without the government getting its cut (just like the mob), but with that comes personal responsibility. Why is it that when organized crime ran the numbers racket, it was immoral and wrong, but as soon as the state legalized the daily number in the 1970s, it suddenly became acceptable, if not desirable?

I also believe there should no government funding of abuses: Narcan, rehab programs (forced to be covered by ObamaCare), needle exchanges and methadone clinics are all government-subsidized and enablers for addiction.

All in search of a quick buck for the state. At what cost, though? Sodom and Gomorrah come to mind.

Greg Massung

North Huntingdon