'Pre-existing' misimpressions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most of those commenting on insurance coverage for those with pre-existing conditions have little understanding of the issue or are deliberately misleading the public.

According to the Kaiser Foundation, as of 2015, 284 million Americans were covered by their employers' group plan, Medicare, Medicaid or other public health plans. By law, no employer group or individual government plan can exclude any individual because of pre-existing health conditions.

Some unconscionable politicians are lying to the public by implying that the ObamaCare replacement plans would cause millions to lose their health-care coverage.

From 2010-14, the federal government offered subsidies to individuals who could prove that they were denied insurance because of pre-existing health conditions. The number of people enrolled in this program peaked at 115,000, a far cry from the tens of millions that liberals say would lose their coverage if insurers could charge higher premiums to those with pre-existing conditions.

Those with “pre-existing” auto accidents, health conditions and homeowner claims pay more for their auto, life and homeowner's policies, so why not individuals with pre-existing health conditions?

State high-risk pools funded by eliminating billions of dollars of fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and other human services programs would provide more than enough funds to cover individuals who have pre-existing conditions and can't afford coverage.

We don't have to ruin the system that has worked well for the vast majority of Americans for many years in order to help this segment of our society.

Stan Alekna

Cornwall