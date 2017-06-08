Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump shouldn't brag

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Rudy Gagliardi is an excellent writer of fiction ( “Standing behind Trump” ).

Here are some facts: In Trump's first 100 days, he spent one-quarter of his time at Mar-a-Lago. Each hour that Air Force 1 flies costs taxpayers $200,000. He spent 21 days playing golf at golf clubs that he owns in Florida, Virginia and Washington. Just to protect his wife and son in New York costs us $127,000 to $146,000 per day. Do you really want to compare those numbers to Obama's?

As for Trump's accomplishments that Gagliardi brags about: Trump has praised our enemies — Russia — and insulted our allies — Australia, Germany, Canada, etc.

Are you OK with millions of hard-working Americans losing their health care insurance with the new TrumpCare? Like children with cancer or leukemia — pre-existing conditions that could deny them health insurance? Can you really call that a Trump accomplishment? Trumpcare also cuts research for cancer, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's and other terrible diseases.

Yes, Trump won, and so did the upper 1 percent who will get the biggest tax break in history.

As you stated, you were one of the “suckers” who voted for Trump. I agree. As Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters.” I sure hope you speak Russian.

Adrienne Sempr-Capaccio

West Deer

