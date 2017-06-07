Scandals — defined by the media

Whatever happened to journalists' curiosity? It seems they ignore liberal scandals and pounce on conservative ones.

Watergate is a good example. Nixon revealed that he made tapes of meetings in the Oval Office. He claimed they were private and did not want to release them. The courts decided that he must release them. It was discovered there were 18 minutes erased from them. Media and liberals were outraged.

Hillary Clinton did not turn over her emails from her time as secretary of State. She was required by law to do this. It did not bother the press nor President Obama.

In fact, during Clinton's presidential campaign, Democrats were outraged when someone leaked some of those emails. They were angry at the hackers for leaking what she should have disclosed.

Then the rumor started that the Russians leaked the emails to help Donald Trump. Now, the press demanded that we have an FBI investigation or a special prosecutor and congressional hearings.

Clinton deliberately tried to destroy thousands of public documents and failed, so we are investigating the Russians and Trump. We should be investigating Clinton. Do not fall for their fake news.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn