Ethanol isn't a pollution solution

How dumb does the government think we are? We're told there is less pollution when we burn ethanol-added gasoline. But is there?

Let's look at the whole process. It starts at the farm, where corn is grown. Farmers prepare the fields: plowing and spreading fertilizer, lime and weed killer. Next is planting, harvesting and processing the corn to bag for feed stores. All of these procedures are done with tractors, which burn gasoline.

Farmers ship the seed corn to feed stores, often at great distances. More gas burned.

Now the farmer who is growing the corn for ethanol must travel to the feed store to buy his seed corn. More gas burned.

Now the process of growing corn starts all over again, only this time, the corn is shipped to a refinery, where it is processed into ethanol. More pollution.

When processed, it must be shipped again to be mixed with gasoline. So who is polluting more?

The Earth has gone through climate change since its beginning. Remember the tropical climate when giant animals roamed the Earth? The climate changed and they died.

If you talk to our governing bodies, they will blame Fred Flintstone for eating too many beans to power his car. That's a joke. Or is it?

Don't forget the additive!

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport