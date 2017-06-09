Needlessly partisan

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's public response to President Trump's Paris accord-decision did not need to read like a Democrat talking point ( “‘Pittsburgh not Paris' becomes call to action for Democrats and Republicans” ). Many Trump supporters believe in renewable energy and are also tired of a federal government abdicating sovereignty by defining policy through foreign entities.

Less federal mandates and more local autonomy are not mutually exclusive to achieving federal goals. I agree with the mayor that it will be more difficult, but the end result may very well be more innovation and better policy.

The mayor's response conveys just that principle. Regardless of the federal government, we are proceeding in what we believe is our best interest. So, in a sense, he seems a bit hypocritical but definitely partisan.

I lived through the pollution of the 1970s and have watched Pittsburgh change over the years. The innovation and transformation was spawned locally — not by the federal government and definitely not by foreign countries defining our policy.

It's possible to be on both sides of this issue. I just wish it was possible for the mayor to not be so partisan.

Michael S. DelloStritto

Moon