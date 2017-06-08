Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Allowing America to thrive

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

On June 1, following serious deliberation, President Trump announced in a thoughtful, informative speech that he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

The accord is a nonbinding agreement among 193 countries to devise self-determined targets and plans for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Trump explained that the agreement would serve as a vehicle for massive wealth redistribution from the United States to developing nations.

The accord includes commitments to the Green Climate Fund, which asks developed countries to send $100 billion in public and private funds to developing countries over and above the massive existing foreign aid payments already offered by the U.S.

While the world rejects the president's decision, fearing a collapse of environmental progress, in actuality, little is likely to change. The U.S. is a world leader in clean energy technologies, searching for cheaper, better ways to maintain the demands of our infrastructure — a vested interest on which we are not likely to turn our backs.

Contrary to the deliberately divisive rhetoric of the media, all Americans, Republican and Democrat, desire a clean environment for America and the world.

However, leading politically and economically toward the best possible stewardship of our planet should neither require economic plunder of working American taxpayers' earnings nor deliberately handicapping our nation to artificially support others.

Let us support policies which allow America to thrive. Our natural generosity and innovation will foster a cleaner world. Shall we avoid dictates and agreements and simply lead by example?

Stacey West

Sewickley Heights

