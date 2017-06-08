Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Pittsburgh, not the president

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Apparently, Bill Peduto, the mayor of the great city of Pittsburgh, never took any courses in English composition during his various times at CMU, Penn State or Pitt.

Most likely political scientists don't need that skill. Either that or he knowingly chose to ignore the concept of synecdoche, a construct whereby a part represents the whole or the whole represents a part.

In his response to President Trump's statement, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Peduto, following the progressive party line, criticized the president for withdrawing from an agreement that had U.S. taxpayers forking over money to the U.N. for redistribution ( “Peduto is ‘offended' Trump mentioned Pittsburgh in climate speech” ).

The Paris accord asks wealthy countries to pledge $100 billion from private and public sources to the Green Climate Fund by 2020 for redistribution to developing countries to make their economies sustainable. That's like pouring money down a rat hole.

The mayor of Pittsburgh should spend his time and energy managing to get the wonderful city that elected him in a stable financial position, not taking pot shots at the president.

David Maniago

Ligonier

