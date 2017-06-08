It's time for tax reform

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Small businesses owners and manufacturers throughout the country have been calling on elected officials in Washington to act on tax reform, and it is time to answer our plea.

U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, showed us he understands the importance of this issue when he participated in a small-business roundtable recently in Tarentum.

Blackburn's Physicians Pharmacy, an 81-year-old firm, and other local business owners explained firsthand the negative effects of our current tax system, the challenges it presents, and the deleterious impact on growth and sustainability.

Additionally, the manufacturing industry, a leading component of Pennsylvania's economy, experiences the same issues.

An estimated 12,554 manufacturing firms employ 568,000 Pennsylvanians. However, an outdated and complicated tax code has stymied Pennsylvania industry and the economic vitality of our state.

Reforming the 31-year-old tax code would do wonders for all Pennsylvania businesses, drive down costs, and allow companies to expand and hire more employees.

It is time for elected officials to adopt a competitive, permanent improvement to the decades-old code that would create jobs and provide savings in after-tax income for all individuals and businesses.

Georgie Blackburn

Tarentum

The writer is vice president, government relations and legislative affairs, for Blackburn's Physicians Pharmacy Inc.