Letters to the Editor

Don't cut foreign aid

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 21, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

The White House recently released a national budget that includes extreme, unprecedented cuts to foreign aid, including the U.S. Agency for International Development budget that is largely responsible for much of the humanitarian work the U.S. conducts abroad. Congress must say “no.”

Here is just one of the many things on the chopping block: the chance for millions of children to achieve their simple dream of — and their right to — an education.

With a staggering 263 million children and young people out of school globally, the White House responds by eliminating aid that funds education in foreign countries. This is outrageous and nonsensical. What is for members of the administration a forgettable line item in their massive budget is the future for millions of people who just want a chance to go to school.

No school means no food for many children, as thousands die each day from starvation. They deserve better.

Congress, do the right thing and reject these cuts.

Brady Smith

Penn Hills

The writer is an assistant program manager with Rise Against Hunger.

