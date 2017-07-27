Would we elect a 'nutcake'?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I've been pretty rough on our 45th president in my recent letters. But I am starting to get a little frosted over some Republicans implying that Donald Trump is crazy with talk of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

OK, you can call him sexist for his tweets, or obnoxious for beating up on the London mayor, or stupid for ditching the Paris climate accord, or juvenile for the fifth-grade-level name-calling. But what gives people the right to question his mental stability?

To use the word “syndrome,'' to lump together Trump's eccentricities and egotism and say he is deranged — well, that starts to fry me. Would Americans elect a nutcake to the highest office in the land?

I don't mind you calling him vulgarian in chief, but to say he is nuts goes a little too far. Leave that to the psychiatrists.

After all, Trump has only been in office six months. Give him time.

Republicans who continue to talk about TDS make me glad I am a Democrat and, therefore, capable of making objective judgments about our elected representatives.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum