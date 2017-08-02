Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump's media war

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

I was never sold on the idea of Donald Trump being qualified for president. After six months of the calamity coming out of this White House, my reservations about Trump ring true.

Instead of believing our top intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the last election, Trump attacked the mainstream media and referred to them as “fake news.” He spun the issue and made it all about the media attacking him.

Bottom line: Whether Trump or his campaign colluded with Russian operatives is irrelevant at this time. Russia hacking our elections is relevant. That is a threat to America's national security and our free elections.

But he's too busy trying to destroy the credibility of the mainstream media — except the right-wing media. He wants everyone to believe conservative media is the only credible news source in America.

Ever since the dispute over Trump's inauguration crowd size, he has had a “running war” with the media, as he put it. Some White House press conferences are now being conducted behind closed doors, with video and audio banned from the room. Americans can only see what Trump wants them to see.

Perhaps Trump should find a match to the Nazi minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels. He believed all propaganda must be popular and its intellectual level must be adjusted to the most limited intelligence among those it is addressed to.

Trump did this quite well. He has his followers believing everything he says.

Raymond Anthony

Fawn

