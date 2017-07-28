Wrong on renewables, Trump

In his letter “Move Pa. toward 100% renewables” , Greg Kochanski cites a claim that 80 percent of our nation's power could be achieved through renewables at reasonable cost. What do you consider a reasonable cost? He invokes unnamed scientists as sources.

There would not be one windmill or solar panel producing electricity if taxpayer dollars were not paying the bill. Name me the great energy company listed on the stock exchange that uses renewables, and tell me how much of their own money these scientists have invested.

There will be a time for renewables; however, that time will be determined by the free market, not by loony liberals who want to destroy our economy with such scare tactics as “climate change.” How about a public debate, scientists against skeptics? Let them put their reputations on the line.

Frank Flori, writer of the letter “Trump is no leader” , sure can repeat left-wing talking points; however, he can't back his rhetoric up with facts. Flori needs to go back and read the speech delivered by President Trump in Poland. He has to open his ears to Trump's message of making America great again.

He claims we need a leader who can look ahead. OK, let's look at President Obama: unregulated immigration, sanctuary cities, climate change the greatest problem facing the world, Obamaphones, doubling of the national debt in just eight years. I rest my case.

Rudolph R. Puchan

Latrobe