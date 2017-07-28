Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Wrong on renewables, Trump

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

In his letter “Move Pa. toward 100% renewables” , Greg Kochanski cites a claim that 80 percent of our nation's power could be achieved through renewables at reasonable cost. What do you consider a reasonable cost? He invokes unnamed scientists as sources.

There would not be one windmill or solar panel producing electricity if taxpayer dollars were not paying the bill. Name me the great energy company listed on the stock exchange that uses renewables, and tell me how much of their own money these scientists have invested.

There will be a time for renewables; however, that time will be determined by the free market, not by loony liberals who want to destroy our economy with such scare tactics as “climate change.” How about a public debate, scientists against skeptics? Let them put their reputations on the line.

Frank Flori, writer of the letter “Trump is no leader” , sure can repeat left-wing talking points; however, he can't back his rhetoric up with facts. Flori needs to go back and read the speech delivered by President Trump in Poland. He has to open his ears to Trump's message of making America great again.

He claims we need a leader who can look ahead. OK, let's look at President Obama: unregulated immigration, sanctuary cities, climate change the greatest problem facing the world, Obamaphones, doubling of the national debt in just eight years. I rest my case.

Rudolph R. Puchan

Latrobe

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.