Letters to the Editor

Conspicuously illegal

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania's 2013 redistricting plan is conspicuously illegal. We are the third most gerrymandered state. Literature in the field displays districts 6, 7 and 12 as comic examples of what districts should not look like.

The cases provide a two-tier test. The requirements of the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act take precedence over traditional redistricting principles. These traditional principles include compactness; contiguity; minimizing the splits of counties, municipalities and precincts; recognizing communities of interest; and avoiding multi-member districts.

“Contiguity” does not include some “touch-point,” as in District 7. “Compactness” is determined using “smallest-circle” or “perimeter-to-area” measures. “Retrogression” is measured first as “the state as a whole,” then each “specific electoral district.” Both “registered voters” and “voting age” populations are counted.

“Partisan gerrymanders are incompatible with democratic principles.” The courts strictly prohibit consideration of political data, including districts' prior voting performance, incumbent residency, political party registration and past election results. “Incumbency protection” is cured by significantly lowering the population deviations in each voting district. Georgia held its districts' total population deviation range to 1.95 percent with an average deviation of 0.47 percent. Its district deviation from the ideal of “equal population” was a range of +0.97 percent to -0.99 percent. Pennsylvania can do just as well.

FairDistrictsPA has persuaded 95 representatives to co-sponsor a 2021 redistricting plan. We have to hone the language of that plan in 2017 to pass it both in 2018 and 2019. Then there's a public referendum in 2020.

We can do this.

The Rev. Roger Thomas

Harmony Township,

Beaver County

The writer is chairman of the Conference of Consumer Organizations.

