Letters to the Editor

Start over on health care

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

It is time that we stop talking about the Affordable Care Act and the failed Republican health-care bills. None could be a success for the American people.

As a small business owner, I have already seen that ObamaCare hasn't kept my costs down, nor has it allowed me to provide a high-quality health coverage plan to my employees.

The House bill would have caused my rates to go up, because we have several older employees and several who have had medical events in the past.

We should reboot this discussion and talk about single-payer health care. It would be better to understand the issues of both parties so that we can bring radical transformation to this matter.

We need to look at the facts and keep the large lobbyists at bay.

A single-payer program, one where employers no longer have to worry about negotiating with the greedy insurance and medical industries, can both reduce costs and provide greater coverage to those who need it.

As human beings, we could not have survived as a race without the charity of others. Typically, our desire to help people in distress is aroused by others' misfortunes.

However, in this instance, we have become focused on winning for our “side.”

We need to look at the broader picture for all Americans. Our goal should be to move forward as a nation both economically as well as with compassion for those who are sick or disabled.

Let's start a new discussion.

Mark Pinsley

Allentown,

Lehigh County

