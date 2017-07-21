Fix school taxes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Well, here we go again. It seems like only a short time since I paid the unfair school tax.

When I was working, paying thousands of dollars was hard enough. Now, being retired, as millions of other future retirees will find, it is devastating to pay this money. I live on a fixed income, and $3,600 is a huge amount of money to come up with. Borrowing the money is the only solution and will cost interest.

My parents bought their home new and lived there for 50 years, but had to sell it because of this tax. Many other retirees have had to do the same. It's shameful.

A loan requires a minimum of $300 per month to pay off before next year's dreaded invoice arrives.

The school boards don't care; they just keep spending on luxury items like stadiums and such.

My home needs serious repairs and I can't afford them.

Come on, Pennsylvania Legislature; do your job and fix this problem.

John Lambert

West Deer