Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I have been musing on the collusion “defense” that maintains information received by Donald Trump. Jr. had “nothing of value.”

Here's an imaginary FBI surveillance transcript:

Day 1

CALLER: “Hi, Don. It's me, Vassily. Remember me? We met at the Russo-American Friendship Union Party.”

TRUMP JR.: “Oh yeah. Hi, Vassily. What's up?”

CALLER: “Well, a couple of my pals were able to sneak in and crack the safe down at Democratic headquarters last week. I think they found some damaging stuff you could use in your dad's campaign.

“Are you interested?”

TRUMP JR.: “Sure, Vassily! I'd love to see it. Can we get together soon? I'd like to bring along a couple of Dad's campaign staff if that's OK. I think you'll remember them. You met them at the Russo-American party too.”

CALLER: “Let's meet at the usual place then, this afternoon at 2 o'clock. Normally, we charge a lot for this kind of information, but with your family … we can always make an exception.”

Day 2

TRUMP JR.: “Hey, Vassily! What was all that stuff about orphan adoptions? Who cares about them?

“What we wanted was some dirt about Clinton. Let's not waste my time talking about adopting orphans. If you're doing burglary, steal something of value!”

Charles E. Henry

Greensburg