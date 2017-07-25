Health care solution

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This ongoing battle over national health care has to stop. Republicans vote against the Democrats and vice versa just to spite each other.

All congressmen say they care about what's good for the American people. Well, if that's the case, legislators should just give us the same insurance they have.

I'm sure they'll ask how we'll pay for this great insurance. First, your premium is based on what you earn. For every $10,000 you make, you pay $50 in premiums, with premiums not exceeding $750.

Second, stop paying foreign aid to Middle Eastern countries that hate us. Then pay countries like Iraq and Iran, and soon North Korea, to scale back their nuclear programs. If we cut half of the foreign aid to these countries, we can have a good health care program like legislators have.

I'll wait a couple months to send another suggestion to Congress because they are laughing at me so hard, I don't want people to hurt themselves.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township