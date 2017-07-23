Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump tax-plan facts exist

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In his letter “Playing loose with tax facts,” C. Colpo accused me of “playing loose with the facts” when I criticized the Trump tax plan in my letter “‘Huge' is right.”

Colpo seems to be saying that since that plan is not in bill form, the facts as to what is proposed don't exist, even though Colpo goes on to extol the virtues of another aspect of the same plan.

My comments on the tax aspects were based on the plan released by the Trump administration April 26. So yes, the facts do exist. That plan would end the additional 3.8-percent Medicare tax on net investment income of higher-income individuals. It would end the alternative minimum tax, which was designed primarily to stop high-income taxpayers from avoiding income taxes.

Moreover, it would end the federal estate tax, which generally applies only to taxable estates currently exceeding $5.49 million per deceased individual. It would cut the top tax rate for high-income individuals. And by taxing the income of corporations and other businesses at only 15 percent, it would probably enable many high-income individuals to move much of their income into that 15-percent bracket.

Those proposed tax cuts would be worth millions to some wealthy families. Colpo ignores those facts while praising a proposed increase in the standard deduction for middle-class taxpayers (and misstating the details of that).

Colpo also seems to have misunderstood this point: Huge cuts in government spending that Trump supports would clobber many typical families, but would still not nearly offset those huge tax cuts.

David J. Roberts

Chicago

The writer, a CPA, is an associate professor of accountancy at DePaul University.

