Trump needs prayers, not criticism

OK. Enough already. I have subscribed to the Valley News Dispatch for years. At one time it was somewhat fair and balanced. No more.

I read VND letters from other writers and cringe at what we have become. I have never seen so many crybabies and coloring-book aficionados as I have this past year. They have shed enough tears in their cry rooms to start a tsunami.

God forbid something really catastrophic should occur. There are not enough Crayolas on the planet to keep them busy.

The VND prints their letters almost to the exclusion of an opposing view. These people lambaste Donald Trump because they can. They slander him, his family, his cabinet and his administration with impunity.

Here's a concept: How about praying for him for wisdom and divine guidance? The Bible commands us to pray for all who are in authority, not just those we choose a la carte .

A house (or nation) divided against itself cannot stand. If America continues its current path, we shall surely implode.

John Thompson

Harmar