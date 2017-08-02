Voter fraud red herring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This college-educated Republican woman would like to extend appreciation to the secretaries of State from both parties who refuse to divulge the personal voter information requested by the White House.

Wisely, calmer heads prevailed all over this country.

As a member of the first class of 18-year-olds granted voting rights in 1973, I take exception to the justification for a national compilation of personal information because the popular vote results of the 2016 election weren't “big enough” for President Trump.

The voting privilege is at the very core of the republic we all know and love, and this has worked very well for two-plus centuries, even in contentious elections.

Voter fraud being anywhere near the numbers claimed by the White House is highly unlikely. Each state has checks and balances to ensure the validity of every vote cast. Mistakes can occur, admittedly, but not in the proportion put forth by Trump.

Consider the lists of registered voters that show errors, omissions, discrepancies, wrong information, etc. — a minuscule percentage compared to the total votes cast, and there are years of records. The preponderance of evidence would indicate, even to the dim-witted, that the “numbers” just aren't there.

However, I might be convinced to change my mind if 10 years' worth of personal tax returns were released by the person perpetrating this fallacy.

Michelle Benvenuti

Harrison