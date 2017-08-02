Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Voter fraud red herring

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

This college-educated Republican woman would like to extend appreciation to the secretaries of State from both parties who refuse to divulge the personal voter information requested by the White House.

Wisely, calmer heads prevailed all over this country.

As a member of the first class of 18-year-olds granted voting rights in 1973, I take exception to the justification for a national compilation of personal information because the popular vote results of the 2016 election weren't “big enough” for President Trump.

The voting privilege is at the very core of the republic we all know and love, and this has worked very well for two-plus centuries, even in contentious elections.

Voter fraud being anywhere near the numbers claimed by the White House is highly unlikely. Each state has checks and balances to ensure the validity of every vote cast. Mistakes can occur, admittedly, but not in the proportion put forth by Trump.

Consider the lists of registered voters that show errors, omissions, discrepancies, wrong information, etc. — a minuscule percentage compared to the total votes cast, and there are years of records. The preponderance of evidence would indicate, even to the dim-witted, that the “numbers” just aren't there.

However, I might be convinced to change my mind if 10 years' worth of personal tax returns were released by the person perpetrating this fallacy.

Michelle Benvenuti

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.