Letters to the Editor

Trump hate undeserved

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I have heard and read degrading, insulting and vulgar comments about President Trump for far too long. Critics and haters attack him personally with nasty comments that he does not deserve. They never have any good ideas — just hate.

For the first time in many years, the United States is strong. Other nations feel safer because they know we are not the wussy, “P.C.” nation that we have been for far too long.

Trump has given us pride again. He is making us successful again. He is making our nation the world leader it once was and will continue to be once the swamp is drained.

Schumer, Pelosi, Clinton, MSNBC, CNN, NBC, etc. are trying to keep us under their thumbs with lies. Look around for the facts. Jobs are being created. The stock market is booming. Americans are hopeful about their futures.

Russia is not taking us over, millions of people will not die because of the health-care proposals, the Paris agreement was not the only answer and the sky is not falling. These are lies being fed to us by people who want us to fail as a nation.

Work with Trump instead of against him and against America. Realize that we can be great again with Trump leading us.

Jeanne Shields

North Huntingdon

