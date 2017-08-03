Club dedicated to community service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the article, “Buffalo Township club cited for unlicensed gambling” (July 12 and TribLIVE), you reported on a citation by the Bureau of Liquor Control against the White Star Fraternal Society. The article did not include important context — that the record-keeping violations in the citation were corrected eight months ago, shortly after they occurred.

The White Star, formally Societa Fraterna Stella Bianca, has operated in Freeport since 1935. Named after the ship that transported our founders, the society is a nonprofit that provides health and death benefits to honor members of Italian lineage.

The society also annually donates thousands of dollars to local charities to support youth athletics, wounded veterans and volunteer fire departments. We discount hall rental fees to anyone raising money for charity. We also proudly carry on the generations-old tradition of serving spaghetti with homemade sauce to area residents, employing local teenagers in the process.

We have always offered a family-friendly environment. Local law enforcement has never been called to the society because of a member disagreement.

There are times when compliance with the myriad of state record-keeping rules becomes a challenge, as it did when our small-games license lapsed for a few days eight months ago.

But our goal remains the same: to operate the society in compliance with the law and in a way that offers our friends and neighbors a clean, healthy and safe place to enjoy.

Charles Conti

Freeport

The writer is president of Societa Fraterna Stella Bianca.