Press checks, balances lost

America has lost its freedom of the press to political control.

Our forefathers in drafting the Constitution knew the importance of news being truthful. To ensure truthful news, they granted freedom to the press from control by Congress in the First Amendment. This freedom prevents control of the media by the political party in control of Congress.

The checks and balances on this freedom have always been legal actions for damages for defamation against the media for injury to individuals' reputations caused by false news. This freedom, with its checks and balances, produced the most honest news in history. American journalism was the best in the world. What happened?

In New York Times v. Sullivan (1964), a corrupt Supreme Court eliminated the check of defamation against the media for public officials by requiring proof of actual malice, an impossible burden.

The media now print false news against political candidates or officeholders without accountability.

Solution: Re-establish the checks and balances. CNN, an abuser of this freedom, constantly defames President Trump. Trump says he will take CNN down by suing for huge money for “fake news,” and on appeal, the new Supreme Court can overturn the 1964 case, re-establishing truthful news.

Thank God for Trump.

William R. Strong

Oil City