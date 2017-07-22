Fake-news experts
Updated 2 hours ago
So President Donald Trump dismisses the investigation into alleged collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign operatives and the Russian government, calling it the “greatest witch hunt in political history.” And more recently he has labeled any questions of wrongdoing a “hoax.” The Trump gang has become experts in peddling alternative facts and fake news.
Well, when the investigation is complete, we shall see if Trump is correct. In the meantime, all we have to go on is denial after denial by people performing important roles inside the campaign and now his administration — interlaced with unsurprising cases of amnesia and lies.
It is ironic that the president chooses the “witch hunt” label now, when he was digging in the mud for seven years, hoping to unearth a scandal related to President Barack Obama's birth. And during his so-called investigation, more than once we were promised, but never received, the results. Hmmmm. Witch hunt?
The irony continues as Trump can't talk enough about Hillary Clinton's email, but feigns ignorance when confronted with questions related to emails received and written by his son, Donald Trump Jr. Hmmmm. Emails?
Glenn Plummer
Unity