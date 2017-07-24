Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Amendment pathetic substitute

Letter to the Editor | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

I read with disappointment recently about the proposed homestead exclusion amendment to Pennsylvania's Constitution (“Exempt from property tax? Proposed change could make that possible”). I respect its sponsor, Rep. Dave Maloney, R-Berks County, but this sounds like just another red herring by the Legislature in Harrisburg to distract voters from the Property Tax Independence Act, Senate Bill 76, which would drive a stake through the heart of the school property tax.

This new ballot initiative, if funded, could leave us paying both property taxes and higher income taxes. What a deal for our local school boards that just cannot control their spending!

Our state legislators cannot summon the courage to vote for SB 76, which is supported by a majority of Pennsylvanians, because they don't want to annoy the goose that laid the golden egg — the rich and powerful teachers unions.

I say stop the endless parade of pathetic substitutes for the real thing. It's time they remembered who sent them to Harrisburg, and for whom they work. It's not the teachers unions.

Ed Bender

Reading

