Letters to the Editor

Paying public schools' bill

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Well, it's time to raid the diminishing savings once again. The only question is whether to cancel the vacation.

The oppressive school tax bill has arrived, as it always does around the middle of the educators' annual three-month paid vacation.

With all our freedoms as citizens of this country, we are denied choice in education and are forced to support a public education system with its lavish salaries, early retirement, pensions often equal to the salaries, and a lifetime gold-plated health-care plan — conditions rivaled only by politicians.

It's a system top-heavy with administration, bloated with overlapping positions and replete with ghost teachers and sabbaticals, all contributing to the prohibitive cost — a system void of competition with no requirement or incentive to perform and where poor performers are protected.

We currently rank 38th in math and 24th in science compared with other countries while spending more per student than all of them.

The Department of Education bureaucracy seems to be promoting revisionist history, dumbing down the curriculum and indoctrinating impressionable young minds with leftist claptrap rather than with traditional education.

The teachers unions' top priority seems to be creating wealth for its members with little concern for educating children.

Regrettably, many will likely be angry with me for stating these facts and truths. But we the taxpayers have the most reason to be angry.

I will not sit quietly by while being financially crushed by the exorbitant cost of a failing system.

Bob McBride

West Deer

