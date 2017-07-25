Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Balanced & on time or lose pay

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

We elect our officials to represent us and run city, state or federal governments. A major part of their job is to run the government on a budget. I am upset that our representatives do not do this.

I propose that if the state Legislature does not submit a balanced budget prior to the close of the fiscal year, legislators do not get paid salaries, per diems or subsidies of any type until the budget is passed. It is a duty that they are not taking seriously.

These should not be delayed payments. The money should stop and not restart until the budget is passed. The savings should be kept in the general fund. And since they would not be getting paid if they do not do the work, pension contributions would not be made.

Another suggestion is that if they want to spend our tax money, they should actively contribute to the cause where they want our money spent. In short, the representative proposing the expenditure of tax money should have to contribute $1,000 of his or her own money to the cause.

And if no balanced budget is passed, I think they should forfeit the right to run for any public office.

Let's take America back; these legislators work for us.

Mike Dudek

Johnstown

