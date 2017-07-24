Protect them, too
Updated 40 minutes ago
On a recent family beach vacation in South Carolina, I went kayaking and observed sea turtles. I learned that all species of sea turtles including the unborn (eggs) are threatened or endangered and protected by the United States Endangered Species Act of 1973. The law states that no person may take, harass or harm turtles or turtle eggs (unborn sea turtles). Penalties include fines up to $100,000 and one year of imprisonment.
My beautiful daughter Chloe was born in 2003 with a diagnosis of Down syndrome. Shortly after Chloe's birth, I learned that in some countries, more than 90 percent of children diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome are targeted and terminated. In Iceland, this unborn genocide has hit 100 percent, and no children have been born with Down syndrome for more than five years.
Shouldn't this silent eugenic movement against a unique group of human beings mandate adding unborn children with Down syndrome to the Endangered Species Act? Don't unborn children with Down syndrome deserve the same protection given to unborn turtles?
Kurt A. Kondrich
Upper St. Clair
The writer is senior director of development for Human Coalition Pittsburgh.